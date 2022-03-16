Zach Braff Reveals How Many Kids He Wants After Starring in 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

Getty

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Zach to chat about his new film “Cheaper by the Dozen” on Disney+ and whether it has influenced him to have kids.

In the movie, Zach and Gabrielle Union play a married couple blending their families, prompting Jenn to ask, “Did this movie make you want to have some kids? Or 10? Or none?”

The actor confessed, “I think one or two. One thing I definitely don't want is 10. I learned that.”

He also learned how to get in great shape, “When I saw how gorgeous my movie wife was gonna be and I know how in shape her superman husband is [Dwyane Wade]… I was like, ‘I need a trainer because I don't care if I have 10 kids’… I'm not gonna have a dad bod… And so I said, ‘Gabby, who's your trainer?...’ She said, ‘The trainer to the stars… His name is Greg Neely and I hired him and I worked my butt off but I got in really good shape.”;

Zach added, “When we shot the movie, I was, like, quite literally in the best shape of my life.”

He didn’t know Gabrielle was married to one of the best NBA players of all time. “I knew Dwyane… I knew that he was a very, very famous, very famous athlete, but I did not know… that he was the most, like, one of the best basketball players of all time… And I also didn't really fully understand, comprehend Gabrielle’s lifestyle.”

Braff shared, “I'm like, ‘What did you do on your weekend?’ She's like, ‘We were in Paris for fashion, then we were on so-and-so's yacht. And Oprah invited us over, but we were so busy.’ Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade lead the most fancy life.” Smiling, he said, “It made me think I needed more fancy friends to hang out with.”

Explaining how this movie differs from the other versions of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Zach said, “We wanted to do something… that was funny and that parents and kids will all love and it's very wholesome and it's very heartwarming, but also kind of have everyone feel represented and seen… It's a blended family —there's a disabled child… my ex-wife’s depression is discussed, one of the teenagers’ sexuality is talked about.”