Jack Huston Marries Shannan Click

“Broadwalk Empire” star Jack Huston is a married man!

Over the weekend, Huston wed Victoria’s Secret model Shannan Click in Las Vegas, Page Six reports.

It looks like an Elvis impersonator was part of their wedding, playing the guitar as the couple kissed!

On Wednesday, Click posted photos of herself wearing a form-fitting white dress and veil kissing Huston, who wore a black suit.

Without saying much, she wrote, “So this happened ❤️❤️❤️.”

Her post also included Polaroids of them with their kids Cypress, 6, and Sage, 8.

The wedding doesn’t come as a complete surprise since they have been together for over 10 years, but they never announced an engagement!

Click recently gushed about Huston's role in "House of Gucci." She wrote on Instagram, "I am so incredibly proud of this guy @thejackhuston, lucky to be by his side. GO SEE THIS!!! Everyone is truly captivating ❤️❤️❤️ #thisis40."

Last year, Shannan celebrated their 10-year relationship with a series of photos on Instagram. She wrote, "My dreamer, my light, my yin to my yang I love you Jack huston in so many ways. Celebrating our 10 years on this day. Happy anniversary my love.. @thejackhuston."

Huston will be appearing next in “Hail Mary.”