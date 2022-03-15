Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks Life as a Girl Dad

Instagram

Long before he became Hollywood’s hardest-working $320 million man, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a sometimes rough childhood growing up in Hawaii.

Johnson is now turning those tough times into comedy with his hit NBC series, “Young Rock.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Johnson from his home in Hawaii, where he told her all about the show and being a girl dad.

The show is a love letter to his family, and his mom “gets emotional” watching it! He shared, “She laughs, of course, and then she gets emotional.”

Dwayne recently posted a video of himself dancing with his mom too! He noted, “Being over here in Hawaii, we’re so close to culture… I am very proud of both my cultures, but when back in Hawaii, the mana and the Samoan culture become very strong.”

He went on, “The dance that I posted is called the Taualuga… The moment she starts dancing, she starts crying, feeling her parents buried here… So it’s always very special to come back to the islands… It’s always important for our daughters to have their culture seep into their DNA. It’s always nice to come back home. “

Dwayne is the ultimate girl dad and admits his girls get away with “anything.”

He commented, “We just played this morning… We played the game of ‘Daddy, close your eyes… Here comes, literally, a cake to the face’… I reached a point in my life… these moments with these little ones are so precious…. So yeah, I will close my eyes, let’s do my nails, let’s go for a walk on the beach. Yes, you can have ice cream when Mommy won’t let you because Daddy loves you more.”

His home is the backdrop of his show “Young Rock,” which is now in its second season.

As for what to expect from “NBC’s biggest comedy,” Johnson teased, “We continue to track back at three different eras in my life — when I was 10, when I’m in my mid-teens, and when I am in my early 20s.”

He emphasized, “All very pivotal, defining times in my life.”

Johnson has accomplished so much in Hollywood career, so what would be the icing on the cake?

He answered, “There is so much more that I want to accomplish… I still enjoy making the cake, multiple cakes… The icing will always be what kind of father I have been to my daughters… I have a 20-year-old, a 6-year-old, and a 3-year-old, and they’re all girls. I’m blessed to have all this estrogen in my life, but that would be the icing.”

With everything going on in the world, Dwayne has a lot to be grateful for. He said, “I’m grateful for my family’s health. Certainly, when you look at what’s happening in Ukraine, it’s heartbreaking when I think about the families and children. I hope to see it resolved shortly.”