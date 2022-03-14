Watch Jamie Dornan’s Adorable Interview with ‘Belfast’ Co-Star Jude Hill

Getty Images

“Belfast” star and “Extra” Special Correspondent Jude Hill caught up with his co-star Jamie Dornan at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards!

During their adorable exchange, Hill asked about Dornan’s favorite movie and TV show.

When Dornan revealed that “Anchorman” was his favorite movie, Hill admitted he didn’t know it.

Dornan quipped, ‘You’re about four or five years off [from being] able to watch it… Just watch it next year when you’re parents are out.”

As for Jamie’s favorite TV show, he named “Succession,” calling it “unbelievable.”

Jamie has also been watching “Drive to Survive,” saying, “I watched the first episode of that last night. It’s pretty great.”

Jude also asked if Jamie would give him his award if he won Best Supporting Actor, to which he responded, “Probably not, dude.”

He joked that Jude would not be “anywhere near” if he won.

The award ended up going to “CODA” star Troy Kotsur.

He added, “If we win the ensemble, you’re up there with me, if we both get up there.”