‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shaina Hurley Engaged to Christos Lardakis

“Love Is Blind” star Shaina Hurley has found love after the show!

Shaina is engaged to boyfriend Christos Lardakis, People magazine reports.

Christos popped the question on Thursday and they already have plans for a wedding in Greece this summer!

A source told the outlet, “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the ‘Love Is Blind’ drama and has been her steady in the storm.”

Along with calling Shaina a “sweetheart,” the insider added, “[Shaina] has found a man who loves her and understands her. She deserves the best.”

The engagement news comes just one day after Shaina made it official with Christos.

Along with a series of photos of the Greek getaway, she gushed, “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞.”

While romance rumors were swirling about Shaina and Shayne Jansen after the second season of “Love Is Blind,” it’s obvious that those aren’t true!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Shaina, who played coy on her relationship status. She quipped, “You’re going to have to stay tuned.”

As for having feelings for Shayne, she said, “I think he’s a great person. I want nothing but the best for him.”

On the show, Shaina accepted Kyle Abrams’ proposal, but they didn’t end up getting married. As for why she said yes in the first place, she admitted, “When I was going through the whole process, I think I kind of got wrapped up in it.”

Hurley went on, “I also didn’t want to hurt him, which is not a good reason to say yes to somebody, looking back on it. I wish I would have been forthright from the beginning, but it was just crazy… It was more out of, again, people-pleasing.”