'The Power of the Dog' Best in Show at DGAs: Full List of Winners

Netflix

"The Power of the Dog" — starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst — took the top prize at Saturday's Directors Guild Awards, bestowing another honor on director Jane Campion.

Accepting the Theatrical Feature Film Award, Campion said, "I'm so really moved and honored by this voting for me." She thanked fellow nominee Paul Thomas Anderson of "Licorice Pizza," calling him "my teacher" and "the master."

Campion was handed her trophy by director Chlo Zhao, who won a DGA and the Oscar last year for "Nomadland." She said of Zhao, the first woman of color to win a Best Director Oscar, "I’m so proud of this woman. She’s made history, and she’s made everything better. I was so proud of her last year, and it’s just making such a difference. That’s why I’m here, too. I’m here because I care about women having voices as well."

She went on to praise Maggie Gyllenhaal, who won First-Time Feature Film for "The Lost Daughter," saying, "I’m so excited about the next generation of filmmakers. Maggie Gyllenhaal made such a gorgeous film. Cutting edge. I love it.”

Since 1948, only eight DGA winners for Theatrical Feature Film have not gone on to Oscar glory.

Full list of DGA winners:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" WINNER

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" WINNER

Rebecca Hall, "Passing"

Tatiana Huezo, "Prayers for the Stolen"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "tick... tick... BOOM!"

Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"

Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Kevin Bray, "Succession" / “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Mark Mylod, "Succession" / “All the Bells Say” WINNER

Andrij Parekh, "Succession" / “What It Takes”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, "Succession" / “Lion in the Meadow"

Lorena Scafaria, "Succession" / “Too Much Birthday”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" / "There Is No Line" WINNER

MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" / “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Erica Dunton, "Ted Lasso" / “Rainbow”

Sam Jones, "Ted Lasso" / “Beard After Hours”

Mike White, "The White Lotus" / “Mysterious Monkeys”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad" WINNER

Barry Levinson, "Dopesick" / “First Bottle”

Hiro Murai, "Station Eleven" / “Wheel of Fire”

Danny Strong, "Dopesick" / “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Craig Zobel, "Mare of Easttown"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS — SPECIALS

Ian Berger, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the Magaverse"

Bo Burnham, "Bo Burnham Inside"

Paul Dugdale, "Adele: One Night Only" WINNER

Stan Lathan, "Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

Glenn P. Weiss, "The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS — REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, "Real Time With Bill Maher" / “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”

Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" / “Episode 1105”

Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" / “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” WINNER

David Paul Meyer, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" / “Episode 26112”

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" / “Episode 830: Season Finale”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

Joseph Guidry, "Full Bloom" / “Final Floral Face-Off”

Patrick McManus, "American Ninja Warrior" / “1304: Qualifiers 4”

Ramy Romany, "Making the Cut" / “Brand Statement”

Ben Simms, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" / “Gina Carano in the Dolomites”

Adam Vetri, "Getaway Driver" / “Electric Shock” WINNER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

James Bobin, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" / “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”

Michael Lembeck — "The J Team"

Phill Lewis, "Head of the Class" / “Three More Years”

Smrithi Mundhra, "Through Our Eyes" / “Shelter” WINNER

Jeff Wadlow, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" / “The Tale of the Darkhouse”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

Jessica Kingdon — "Ascension"

Stanley Nelson — "Attica" WINNER

Raoul Peck — "Exterminate All the Brutes"

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — "Summer of Soul"