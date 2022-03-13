Celebrity News March 13, 2022
Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Feeling Fine'
Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a brief Twitter post on Sunday afternoon, he wrote, "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
He went on to stress the importance of vaccinations, writing, "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."
The former president joins the estimated 43% of Americans who have had the virus, according to the CDC.