Celebrity News March 13, 2022

Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Feeling Fine'

Getty Images

Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief Twitter post on Sunday afternoon, he wrote, "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

He went on to stress the importance of vaccinations, writing, "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

The former president joins the estimated 43% of Americans who have had the virus, according to the CDC.

