Traci Braxton, Toni & Tamar's Sister, Dies of Cancer at 50

Getty Images

Traci Braxton, Tamar and Toni's sister, has died after a cancer battle at age 50, the family announced Saturday on Instagram.

TMZ broke the news first.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the statement read. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."



"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake," the heartfelt statement went on. "We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."

It was signed, "Love, The Braxton Family."

Traci's widower, Kevin Surratt, told TMZ, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

Braxton was known for appearances on "Braxton Family Values" (2011-2020). She appeared in Toni's music video for "Make My Heart" (2010) and aced in the films "Sinners Wanted" (2018), "All In" (2019), and the forthcoming "Chaaw" (2022).