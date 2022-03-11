‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis’ Cause of Death Revealed

ABC Television

In January, “The Bachelorette” alum Clint Arlis died at the age of 34.

Now, new details have been released about his death.

According to the coroner’s report obtained by Page Six, Arlis died by suicide by hanging.

Arlis left a note on his dresser.

The report revealed that Arlis had been battling paranoia and thought he was being watched by people. It also stated that he was having relationship issues with his girlfriend, but his parents believed “thing were getting better” after he moved back in with them.

On the day he died, he was planning on doing a workout at a local high school.

In 2015, Arlis appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He was labeled the villain of the season.

After hearing about his passing, Kaitlyn said on her Instagram Story, “I’m not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”

She went on, “Clint was very well-respected in his world, and it’s an absolute tragedy what’s happened.”

At the time of his death, his sister Taylor wrote on Facebook, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.

A family friend who knew Arlis through wrestling confirmed his death on his Twitter feed.

Coach Bayer tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis. Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

Bayer continued, “I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport [of] wrestling at a level few of us ever reach in our careers. While pursuing his career in architecture, he’s always made a priority of coming back to our (his) wrestling room and generously giving back to our kids. He was a talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor and palpable authenticity.”

Bayer ended his message, saying, “His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” he noted. “On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period [of] unimaginable heartbreak and grief. To the Arlis Family, we loved Clint. We love you.”

Arlis had kept a low profile for the past few years, even deleting his social media accounts.