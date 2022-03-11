Meghan McCain Calls Out Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about women in business caught Meghan McCain’s eye.

While promoting her new show “The Kardashians,” Kim told Variety in a video clip, “I have the best advice for women in business. You get your f--king ass up and work.” The reality star added, “It feels like nobody wants to work today,” and sister Kourtney chimed in, “So true.”

Kim continued, “Surround yourself with people who want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do. Because you have one life.”

Meghan criticized Kim’s comments in her DailyMail.com column, writing, “She should know better.”

She explained, "The unique experience of having successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty." Meghan has firsthand experience, being the daughter of late Senator John McCain.

McCain added, "That's why the Internet is going crazy over Kim Kardashian’s latest comments about hard work."

Meghan pointed out that Kim is the daughter of a famous lawyer and a mother with Hollywood connections, saying, "While she may work hard, less than 99.9% percent of the world's population will ever be given the opportunities that Kim has had."

She felt Kim’s comments came off especially insensitive given the state of the world with the pandemic, war, and civil unrest. "Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different. But she should really know better."