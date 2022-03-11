‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shayne Drops Cryptic Message About Natalie & Sal

Netflix

“Love Is Blind” Season 2 is over, but the drama isn’t!

After Shayne Jansen was turned down at the altar by fiancée Natalie Lee, the two tried to keep their relationship going. They ultimately split.

Now, Shayne is hinting there could be something going on between Natalie and another contestant… Salvador Perez.

Sal had a love connection with Mallory Zapata in the pods, but after trying to make it work on the outside, he turned her down at the altar.

Jansen participated in an Instagram Stories Q&A on Thursday and a fan asked if he and Natalie "hate each other now”? He answered with the cryptic message, "Ask @salvadior08."

When asked if he was dating anyone himself, Shayne responded with the raised eyebrow emoji and quipped, “stay tuned.”

Natalie and Sal have been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks on Instagram. When Natalie posted a photo in a red dress, Sal commented, "Casual Wednesday? … Pshh My goodness."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Then there was the time she quoted Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” making the lyrics her own, writing, “the old Nat can’t come to the phone right now. why? cause she’s dead” Sal wrote back, "What's new Natalie's number? I've been meaning to contact her about her car's extended warranty." Natalie replied, "leave a voicemail with a song only."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the cute comments, Natalie told the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast that she isn’t dating Sal, insisting they are “really close friends.”

"I know there's been speculation that me and Sal are dating. We are not,” she added that he’s a “very honest person" and a "great guy," gushing, "That friendship with him, I really appreciate."

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Sal recently, who hinted he is “talking to someone.” Without revealing who he’s interested in, Sal noted that people “will know” eventually.

Perez also opened up to Katie about his split with Mallory, saying, “At the end of it all, Katie, I just felt like we had a lot of arguments… just private arguments, you know, like to ourselves and just seeing the way that we handled our challenges together. We just weren't working together. We weren't a team.”

Perez pointed out. “I feel like at the end of it all, when I was there at the altar, like have we done enough to really take this leap together and trust each other? My heart… it wasn't in it and I couldn't say yes.”

They even tried going on a date after the show, but he said once they got back into the real world, the two realized it was “better” to just part ways.

Krause also talked to Natalie in the post-season, who said of her dating life, “I just kind of want to focus on myself and, you know, see if there’s another path for me... That’s kind of where I stand right now.”

Katie noted that her DMs are probably going crazy with possible suitors since she’s “single,” Natalie told her, “I haven’t seen any, but no, I don’t believe that.”

The reality star also reflected on her split with Shayne, saying, “It wasn’t just one thing. I think it was an accumulation of multiple things that have kind of built up. I think the pressure of the wedding also got to us a bit too. That led to, you know, pretty much a big fight… Looking back, it was needed at the time, right? I think we needed to experience that to come to the realization that we weren’t ready for marriage.”