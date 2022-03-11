Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took a big step and made their relationship Instagram official!

Kim shared the playful pics on her account, writing, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

In the series of photos, we see Kim posing in a metallic jacket, thigh-high boots, and sunglasses, then a photo of her sitting on the floor with Pete lying down and leaning against her. Another photo of the pair appears to be Davidson snapping a selfie while she makes a pout with her lips.

Her sister Khloé showed support, writing in the comments, “I love this.”

Kim and Pete had previously appeared on Flava Flav's Instagram but this was their first time posting on either of their own accounts.

The milestone moment comes days after Kim spoke out about Pete in an interview Variety.

Kim revealed her new Hulu show “The Kardashians” won’t feature Pete, but she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim and Pete were first linked after her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig in October. Now, Kardashian confirms the new reality show will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kardashian is also in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West, and Variety says the rapper did film scenes for the Hulu show and will appear in the first episode of “The Kardashians.”

Opening up about the split, Kim said, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Her comments on Kanye were definitely taking the high road after reports she was upset with her ex over his “Eazy” video.

People magazine reported that Kardashian was "furious" over West's violent-fantasy music video that was aimed at Pete.

A source tells People that Kim's reaction to "Eazy" — in which Kanye buries a Claymation version of Pete alive — has been outrage.

The 41-year-old reportedly "thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."