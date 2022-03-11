Future X Teases New Music

Future X has a bright future!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Future X members Drew Venegas and Angie Green, who revealed how Simon Fuller discovered them on TikTok.

Future X entered a contest and stood out among millions of submissions!

Angie described the band as a “group of different singers and dancers. We’re each extremely diverse and showcased different types of genres.”

Drew added, “Simon definitely went crazy with this… This is the first time this has ever been done.”

Angie chimed in, “Especially having singers not at the forefront all the time. We are equally showcased as singers and dancers.”

As for being under Fuller’s direction, Drew called it a “blessing.” He added, “We are very grateful for everything that he’s put in front of us… Definitely haven’t taken anything for granted because the opportunities that he comes out with is one, it’s gonna work, two, it has to be perfect because Simon’s very precise and very selective with what he does and who he picks and chooses for certain jobs.”

Angie added, “It felt special being chosen by him and he always talks about how there’s no margin for error… He does not stop coming up with ideas and amazing things and just having him as a mentor and as like a guidance… I can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Angie and Drew are living with their five other bandmates Luke Brown, Tray Taylor, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood, and Jayna Hughes in Malibu.

Green admitted that they “almost passed out” over the size of the house.

Drew noted, “The fact that all seven of us can just come to this house, wake up every day, we find something creative every single day within ourselves.”

The band is prepping for their first performance in Brazil, which they are “excited” about.