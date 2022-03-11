Candice Swanepoel & Andrés Velencoso Spark Dating Rumors

Backgrid

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, 33, and “Elite” actor Andrés Velencoso, 44, have everyone talking!

Last week, the two were spotted holding hands at Jardin des Tuileries in Paris.

For their outing together, Candice opted for a black trench coat and black boots, while Andrés sported a blue jacket and black cargo pants.

It is unclear when they started dating.

Candice was last linked to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, but split rumors started swirling after they unfollowed each other in late 2018.

In mid-2019, Swanepoel told her Instagram followers that she was single in an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Candice has also removed all traces of Hermann from her Instagram, including a post of her showing off her engagement ring while dancing with Hermann.

The pair got engaged in 2015 after 10 years of dating.

She told Hello magazine, “I kind of feel married already. Ten years is kind of a marriage, so I don’t really need papers to tell me that. It helps because we’ve grown together over the years. He’s helped me a lot through all the experiences and [has] been a rock in my life.”

Candice and Hermann are the parents of Anaca, 5, and Ariel, 3.