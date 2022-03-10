Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack React to ‘Flip or Flop’ Ending

Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s HGTV’s series “Flip or Flop” is coming to an end.

The series, which debuted in 2013, will be wrapping up for good next week, at the end of its current season.

Co-hosts El Moussa and Haack started the show flipping houses as a married couple, but later divorced.

Haack shared her feelings about the series coming to an end in an exclusive with People, saying, “I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.”

She also acknowledged the highs and lows the hosts experienced in the show, adding, “The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy.” Their very public divorce happened in the middle of the series’ run, and they had to navigate co-parenting and new relationships while being on-screen.

For her part, the California house flipper is moving on, telling People, “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

HGTV confirmed the news of the series ending to People in a statement: “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series.”

The statement continued, “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast.’”

Tarek also shared the news of the conclusion of the show in an Instagram post on Thursday. In his caption, he writes, “New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet. After an incredible 10-year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

El Moussa continued, “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼 But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

He also teased the final two episodes of the series by promising they have “definitely left the best for last!”

Haack posted the announcement on her Instagram as well, captioning it, “Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale.”

In her post, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of herself and her ex-husband with their crew. She also used the post to thank not only fans, but the crew, writing, “I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. 🙏."

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It's been a wild ride to say the least!! I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned ❤️! 🚀✨."

As HGTV mentioned in their statement, although the series the formerly married couple hosted together is coming to an end, they will continue to star in their own solo shows on the network.