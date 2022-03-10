Amanda Bynes Is Saying Goodbye to Her Face Tattoo — See Her Progress

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amanda Bynes is in the process of having her face tattoo removed ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

The star posted a video, showing fans her “tattoo removal process…” In the clip, the tattoo — a heart — looks faded, and she removes her glasses to give viewers a better look.

Her hair also looked darker in the video, compared to her recent ombre look.

She later confirmed the change in another post, showing her hair in a bun and writing, “bye bye ombré hair !”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just two days ago, Bynes took to her new Instagram to send a message to fans about her upcoming court date.

The 35-year-old posted a video, saying, "What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Late last month, hot on the heels of Britney Spears’ victory to terminate her conservatorship, Bynes filed to end the conservatorship of her person and estate after nine years.

Page Six reports Bynes also filed a capacity declaration, since California requires conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee’s mental state from their doctor, psychologist, or healing practitioner.

In a statement to People, Amanda’s lawyer David A. Esquibias said, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

In 2013, Bynes’ mom Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship after Amanda started a fire in a driveway in Thousand Oaks and was taken in for a 5150 psychiatric evaluation. A year later, Lynn was named conservator of Amanda’s health care and personal matters.

In response to Bynes’ court filing, Lynn’s lawyer Tamar Arminak told E! News, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life. Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

A hearing has been set for March 22.

Nearly six months ago, Bynes’ lawyer denied reports that her conservatorship could be in effect until 2023. He told People, “Her conservatorship is not extended through March 2023. It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

A source recently opened up about Amanda’s state of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They told E! News, “Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment. It really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. When they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot."

The insider added, “They're very proud of her and all the progress that she's made."

Esquibias also noted that Bynes was “doing great” before her 35th birthday. He revealed, “She lives by the beach, attends school, and is enjoying meditation and SoulCycle classes."

While Bynes has been keeping a low profile these past few years, she was working toward a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

Esquibias told People in another interview, “Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

It appears that Amanda is still engaged to Paul Michael, who she met at a sober living home.