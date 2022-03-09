New ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Love Triangle

Netflix

Netflix officially dropped the Season 2 trailer for “Bridgerton” Wednesday morning.

The platform had released a teaser trailer last month, but fans now have the full-length version of what’s to come during the show’s sophomore season!

While the first season focused on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, finding love during the Regency era, this season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find love.

As fans may recall, while he did his best to guide his sister to choose the best suitor, he seemed quite reluctant to settle down or admit his love for mistress Sienna.

The second-season trailer hints not only at his journey to find his bride, but that the focus of the season will be on the love triangle in which Lord Anthony will become entangled. And it seems his hesitation at the married life is still there.

In the trailer, Anthony admits, “It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I am to choose a wife with head and not my… heart.”

Lord Anthony may not be enthused to be joining the Ton as a suitor, but his mother’s excitement is palpable as she announces to the other guests, “This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife” as everyone turns to look at them, stunned by what the news.

While Anthony begins to court new arrival Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, he finds himself challenged by her older sister Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. And so, the love triangle ensues.

Just like Anthony once tried his best to help Daphne find her suitor, Kate will be doing the best to guide her younger sister Edwina. In the trailer she tells her sister, “All you have to do this evening is remember what you are looking for. Someone charming. And handsome, of course.”

Anthony is both charming and handsome, but that doesn’t mean he’s someone Kate would want for her sister. After all, he has quite the reputation as a lothario. Lady Whistledown voices what everyone else thinks, saying in the trailer, “I cannot be the only one wondering if this former capital-R rake is ready to flourish.”

Kate does begin to show her concern for his reputation as she looks into him, and it seems she doesn’t quite approve of the reformed playboy. She tells Edwina in the trailer, “He seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and does not believe in the true love you deserve.”

The trailer then shows Anthony being put through the ringer as Kate tests his worthiness as her sister’s potential future husband. We see them playing croquet, and it seems Kate is not quite as resistant to the charm as she wants to appear to be.

Edwina is not the only one who is getting help for her sister, however, as we see Daphne returning the favor for her brother as he tried to do for her.

Ben Parks/GQ

Actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony, recently opened up to GQ’s Hype contributor Douglas Greenwood about becoming a leading man after largely playing supporting roles. He admits that “The idea that [‘Bridgerton’] is coming out again is a bit of a rug pull. It’s quite scary.”

Bailey also shared his process developing Anthony as a character and womanizer, saying he reflected on Anthony’s charm and more specifically “what it means to be a rake, and how his anxiety and self-hatred plays into that.” He explained the character made him “think about love a lot.”

He also opened up about being a gay man in the entertainment industry. He remembered a friend passing along some cold advice he had once received during pilot season. “At the time he was told, ‘There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay.’”

Jonathan said, “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.” Eventually he became more comfortable publicly opening up about his sexuality, saying, “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F--k this, I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.’”