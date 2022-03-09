‘Mork & Mindy’ Star Conrad Janis Dead at 94

Getty Images

Actor Conrad Janis, best known for his role on “Mork & Mindy,” has died at the age of 94.

Janis’ manager Dean A. Avedon confirmed that he died from organ failure due to old age. In a statement to People magazine, he said, “Conrad and his wife Maria were clients of mine for over 35 years. They were two of the nicest, respectful, and generous people I know. I have many fond memories of Conrad telling me stories from his past. He was an amazing man that led a truly amazing life.”

Janis died just six months after wife Maria Grimm. He is survived by his son Christopher, daughter Carin, and brother Carroll.

Janis’ acting career spanned more than 60 years. His first acting credit came in 1945 when he played a 14-year-old boy who enlists into the military in “Snafu.”

Fifteen years after his first role, he would book TV roles in “The Untouchables,” “Stoney Burke,” “Get Smart,” and “My Favorite Martian.”

In the late ’70s, Janis landed his most famous role as Fred McConnell in “Mork & Mindy,” starring opposite Robin Williams. For five years, he played the overprotective father of Pam Dawber’s character.

Janis also earned acting roles in other popular series, like “St. Elsewhere,” “Remington Steele,” “The Golden Girls,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Frasier.”

Janis appeared in the movies “Airport 1975” (1974), “The Happy Hooker” (1975), “Oh God! Book II” (1980), “Mr. Saturday Night” (1992), and “The Cable Guy” (1996).

His last acting credit was in the 2012 film “Bad Blood,” which centered on nine college students who wound up in trouble during a road trip.