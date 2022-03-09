Jennifer Lopez Set to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Getty Images

Expect epic moments from Jennifer Lopez when she hits the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage to not only accept her Icon Award, but to light it up with what is sure to be a memorable performance!

Lopez is the only entertainer to ever have a number one album and movie at the same time! Her movies have grossed over $3 billion at the box office, and she has sold over 75 million records.

The iHeartRadio Icon award recognized someone’s impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance. J.Lo clearly fits the bill, since her career spans decades!

Additional performers taking the stage at the Shrine in Los Angeles will be host LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin.

The iHeartRadio Awards will pay tribute to music and artists as well as celebrate the fans by giving listeners the opportunity to vote in new and established categories.

Some of the nominees are Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, Camila Cabello, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Tune in for an amazing night of music when the iHeartRadio Awards airs live March 22 on FOX.