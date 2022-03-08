Oprah Speaks Out About ‘Senseless Attacks’ in Ukraine

Getty Images

Oprah is getting emotional in her latest post about the “senseless attacks” in Ukraine.

Oprah has posted about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before, and in her latest video message on @OprahDaily, she speaks of the innocent people forced to flee and the kindness of the Polish people helping the refugees.

Oprah says, “I just can’t stop thinking about the senseless and profane murderous attacks on the people of Ukraine. And as I’m surrounded by comfort and beauty, I can’t help thinking about the fear and exhaustion every one of them must feel. Those who are fleeing, those who are sleeping underground, those who are hiding in their basements. The faces of the mothers and the children, the fathers saying goodbye at the train station, men who’ve never held a gun before staying behind to defend democracy.”

The 68-year-old goes on, “And did you hear how so many families across the border in Poland have now opened their homes to the immigrants from Ukraine?” Getting emotional, she continues, “How they are reaching out to people they don’t even know because they recognize that they are neighbors and that they are all us, connecting with such empathy to people they don’t even know.”

Reflecting on the news, Oprah says, “The deadly assault on the Ukrainians juxtaposed with this open heartedness in the arms of the Polish people just reaching out meeting them at the border has just had my heart in a flux all week. Watching families forced from their homes, carrying only the essentials, many with nothing, having no idea what lies ahead shows us a lot about what really matters.”

The post comes on the heels of a lengthy essay Oprah penned for Oprah Daily about a week ago.

She wrote, in part, “The courage of the Ukrainian people has lit a fire within people all over the world — count me among them. United as one to resist subjugation by Russia through any means necessary, their living, breathing example stands as a profound wake-up call to all of us: We must not take our democracy for granted.”

Mirroring some of her more recent comments, she said at the time, “As I write this, rockets batter Ukraine and convoys of Russian troops stand ready to move into its largest cities. We watch as ordinary Ukrainians — women and men of all ages — take up arms, in many cases for the first time ever, to defend against tens of thousands of trained Russian soldiers. We watch as they make unimaginably difficult decisions to stay and fight, or to leave —often without husbands, brothers, and fathers — to save their families from the violence spreading all around them. Those who have fled — well over 600,000 of them so far — are as valiant as those who remain, as they are reaching into the unknown, becoming refugees in order not to submit to Russian domination. They don’t know if they’ll ever be reunited with their loved ones, or when or if they can return.”

Praising President Volodymyr Zelensky, she wrote that the former actor “has left more experienced peers everywhere in awe. A fiery speech he delivered Sunday to European Parliament brought many in the audience — among them his translator — near tears. He has not only risen to the occasion but has united the world around his country’s cause and shown us what true, inspirational leadership looks like.”