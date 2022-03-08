BBC

Camila Cabello suffered a wardrobe malfunction on BBC’s “The One Show” on Monday, but she’s already laughing off the moment on TikTok.

The singer was promoting her upcoming album “Familia” during the appearance, and was asked to show off her favorite dance move to the single “Bam Bam.”

As Camila stood up, she admitted that she had unbuttoned her pants to be more comfortable for the interview, so she squatted back down to button up again. When she stood back up and adjusted her shirt to show off the dance move, she accidentally pulled her shirt open a bit too far!

The “Havana” singer quickly recovered, saying, “Oops, I almost flashed you,” before showing off her favorite dance move. Afterward, she said, “I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Host Alex Jones told her, “Do you know what? There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don't know what I saw. There was a flash of something.”

Camila later took to TikTok with a funny reaction to the nip slip. The caption read, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” while the video showed her lying on the couch in a T-shirt as Muni Long’s “Time Machine” played.

Meanwhile, during her interview with “The One Show,” Cabello discussed the inspiration for her new album as well as what led to the collaboration with Ed Sheeran for “Bam Bam.”

The song was rumored to be about her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but Cabello would only say it was about the general cycles of relationships and growing up. She was very candid in her interview, saying, “The song is really about, I think just, like, the cycles of life and how things are awesome, and then things get really hard and you gotta just remember during the hard times that that’s life and things will be awesome again and you know that’s something — the first line of the chorus, ‘Asi es la vida,’ that’s the way life is, is something my mom has always told me when I’ve been heartbroken.”

It seems the true inspiration for the song was her mom’s advice when she’s had to experience heartbreak and believing it’s the end of the world. So more than being about her ex, it’s about taking that motherly advice.

The “Cinderella” actress also confirmed that she only works with people she loves, sharing that she met Sheeran at 16 and was really happy she got to work with him, having been a fan of his for a long time. She also explained that for her, “This album was about, you know, if I’m not having fun, then what’s the point?”