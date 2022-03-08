Britney Spears Poses Topless, Says She Wants ‘Babies’ in Polynesia

Britney Spears is showing off her rockin’ bod,and posting about “babies”!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pop star shared a new series of sexy topless photos on Instagram from her recent vacay to French Polynesia to celebrate fiancé Sam Asghari’s 28th birthday.

The pics show Spears posing in the sand and waves wearing only yellow-and-pink bikini bottoms.

In the caption she wrote, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”

These aren’t her first racy photos from the trip. About a week ago, Britney posted a video of herself in the same bikini bottoms… and some nudes as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Spears also wasn’t shy about saying she wants to have kids with Sam.

Wishing him a happy birthday a few days ago, she wrote, “Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brit, who is already the mother of Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, first posted about expanding her family back in November. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship ended, the pop princess wrote, “I’m thinking about having another baby!!!”

During court testimony in June 2021, Spears alleged she had an involuntary IUD, claiming her conservators “don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Meanwhile, Sam popped the question in September and they shared their joy over the engagement on Instagram. In a video, Britney excitedly showed off her sparkler and Sam said, "Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaimed, "Yes!"