Teddi Wright’s Major Info About the Surprising ‘Bachelor’ Finale

ABC Television

Teddi Wright is telling all (well, almost!) after “The Bachelor’s” “Women Tell All” episode!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Wright, who revealed that she knows details about the “surprising” finale.

Without revealing too much, she commented, “I do know how some things play out that will be shown soon… I think we’ve seen Clayton make some mistakes. I think we’re going to see him make more.”

While she’s “excited” to watch the “After the Final Rose” episode, Wright admitted that she was “surprised” by Clayton’s choice at the end. She teased, “I’m surprised by the ending. I think he just got a little in over his head, and I think he might have made some decisions that I think he’ll have to respond to.”

Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans are the final three women on Clayton's season.

In Wright’s opinion, some of Clayton’s decisions were “avoidable.” She added, “I’m hopeful that he will be apologetic to who needs it at ‘After the Final Rose.’”

Wright was “shocked” at what went down during “Women Tell All,” saying, “I think some of it was well-deserved, but I wasn’t expecting the girls to go as hard as they did tonight.”

Teddi did praise Clayton for how he handled all the criticism aimed directly at him. She said, “I think he took it all well and he just thanked them for being honest… I probably would have cried if it was me.”

Teddi also brought attention to Clayton’s conversation with Sierra, saying, “I think Clayton handled it well… I think he’ll have his moment with them and I think he deserves to tell it to them first.”

She went on, “I think I said enough. I think the girls are very strong and I think the girls that need to talk to him are very eloquent… I think they’ll be able to handle themselves at the [‘After the Final Rose’].”

As for any regrets on how she handled the season, Teddi said, “I wish I was more open in certain moments, but I think it all played out the way it was supposed to. I don’t think he was my person, but I do wish him well.”