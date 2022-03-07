Regina Hall Teases Hosting the Oscars: 'A Dress or 2 in There!'

Getty Images

Regina Hall was a vision in gold at Sunday's 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

One of the evening's presenters, she will be co-hosting the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes on March 27.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause asked Regina on the blue carpet about her fabulous dress, “Is the gold a tribute to the Oscars?"

“Oh, my gosh!" Regina exclaimed. "I’m gonna say yes since you said that. No, I just liked the dress.”

Could her look be a warm-up for the Oscars? “No, it’s not," she admitted. "That will be a totally different night.”

As for what else to expect, Regina confided, “We’re not singing — I will tell you that.”

What about her looks? “It’s all coming together… We’re working it out now… There’s got to be a dress or two in there — it’s the Oscars.”

As for feeling prepared to host such a momentous occasion, Hall said, “I feel more anxious now that you asked! I feel excited. Obviously, there’s a lot of other feelings that go on with that. Ultimately, it’s really exciting.”