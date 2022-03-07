Celebrity News March 07, 2022
Regina Hall Teases Hosting the Oscars: 'A Dress or 2 in There!'
Regina Hall was a vision in gold at Sunday's 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
One of the evening's presenters, she will be co-hosting the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes on March 27.
“Extra’s” Katie Krause asked Regina on the blue carpet about her fabulous dress, “Is the gold a tribute to the Oscars?"
“Oh, my gosh!" Regina exclaimed. "I’m gonna say yes since you said that. No, I just liked the dress.”
Could her look be a warm-up for the Oscars? “No, it’s not," she admitted. "That will be a totally different night.”
As for what else to expect, Regina confided, “We’re not singing — I will tell you that.”
What about her looks? “It’s all coming together… We’re working it out now… There’s got to be a dress or two in there — it’s the Oscars.”
As for feeling prepared to host such a momentous occasion, Hall said, “I feel more anxious now that you asked! I feel excited. Obviously, there’s a lot of other feelings that go on with that. Ultimately, it’s really exciting.”
The star of the 2018 indie hit "Support the Girls" told "Extra" she was also excited just to be at and participating in the Film Independent Spirit Awards! “It’s special. I have a project made by an independent filmmaker I am working on. That’s exciting to be able to support projects and artists… Then you think of the Oscars — you have films like "CODA," you have films that started out independently and ended up on a larger stage… It’s so important to support independent work.”