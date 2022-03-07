‘Harry Potter’s’ Jessie Cave Hospitalized with COVID While Pregnant with Baby #4

Instagram

Actress Jessie Cave, who is expecting her fourth child, came down with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized over the weekend.

The 34-year-old star, known for playing Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” franchise, shared the news on Instagram.

Cave wrote, “Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯”

Her former co-star Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnegan in “Harry Potter” shared his well-wishes in the comments. Murray wrote, “Jessie, I’m so sorry you’re going through this now 😭 hoping for a speedy recovery ❤️.”

Jessie announced her pregnancy back in December, posting a baby bump photo and the message, “Can’t hide this new baby anymore.” Cave and partner Alfie Brown are already the parents of Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Tennessee, 17 months.

This isn’t the family’s first battle with COVID-19. In December 2020, Tennessee was hospitalized with the virus, and Cave and Brown tested positive too.

Cave shared on Instagram at the time, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. … This strain is super powerful and contagious. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

She continued, “Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 [ounces] now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)”