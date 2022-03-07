Explore Everything Australia Has to Offer

It’s no wonder stars like Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Chris Hemsworth are proud of their native Australia — it truly has it all, from the stunning views to the delicious food to the adorable animals!

Get ready to say g’day to an epic getaway down under, as “Extra’s” Renee Bargh gives you an inside look at this extraordinary part of the world.

Check out New South Wales and explore all the beauty the South Coast of Sydney has to offer. Watch!

Renee had a chance to sample the cuisine at Oyster Shed on the banks of the beautiful Clyde River at Batemans Bay and the seafood specialties at Mollymook, located in the luxury Bannisters by the Sea Hotel, not to mention taking in those breathtaking hotel views!