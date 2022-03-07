Clayton Echard on Upsetting ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’

ABC Television

On Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” ClaytonEchard was in the hot seat with his exes at “Women Tell All”!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Clayton about the “tough” and “emotional night.”

He said, “There was a lot of emotions and I think I understand where a lot of these women are coming from, and it’s just upsetting to me that I kind of created a lot of that frustration. It’s just tough.”

Clayton emphasized being “clear” and “concise” with the women, saying, “I was able to get the majority of what I wanted to get out. I was able to talk through it with these women… For what it was, I was able to speak what I felt was most important to discuss… I think it was productive.”

Echard said he expected to be confronted by the women, but, “It does hurt because you realize there’s some… I don’t want to call it animosity but there’s a lot of strong emotion there and you just wish that there could have been a way that you came in here and there was nothing like that… there’s a lot of feelings and I’m just happy that we were able to talk through it all.”

Despite how things went, Clayton revealed he doesn’t have “any regrets,” pointing out, “I can’t go back in time and change my actions because my actions were 100% authentic .”

“I wish that I would have done things differently, but in those moments, I was doing what I thought was best,” he stressed.

Is he engaged to Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, or Susie Evans? He played coy, saying, “America’s gonna have to wait and see.”

As for meeting the women’s families, Echard admitted that those meetings made it “tougher” on who he would send home. He explained, “Meeting the families, they were all great… It just solidified that these women were incredible… It just made the decision that much tougher.”

Since Echard fell in love with three people, how hard was it narrow down to the final rose? He answered, “Incredibly hard, because at that point… it was feelings. There was no rationale behind it. I don’t think you can rationalize falling in love with multiple women at one time… It doesn’t make sense to me, but I had to make it make sense in that moment.”

Clayton argued that there is no “right way” to do things and realized after the show that there are “repercussions” for his actions.

Of the possibly of having a televised wedding, Clayton pointed out that he’s just “taking it one day at a time.”

Clayton also discussed the possibility of appearing on “Dancing with the Stars,” calling it a “sweet opportunity.” He commented, “That’s not up to me to make that decision. I certainly would say yes, but I think people have to want you to go on that show, so I guess we’ll see what happens at the end of it all.”

Echard also took a quiz, revealing who made him laugh the most, who shocked him the most, and who he thought would to be the next star of “The Bachelorette.”