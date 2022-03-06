Elizabeth Hurley & Son Damian Mourn Her Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne

Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are remembering her ex-fiancé, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

Warne died suddenly in Thailand at 52 on Friday of a suspected heart attack.

Posting seven loved-up photos from her time with Warne on Instagram, Hurley wrote, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Posting 10 photos of his own, Hurley's son Damian Hurley wrote, "I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family ♥️."

Damian was 9 years old when his mother and Warne became engaged in 2011. Their relationship ended in 2013, but Warne told The Mirror in 2018 that his time with Hurley was the happiest of his life.

Warne's death was confirmed Friday in a statement from his management company that read: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."