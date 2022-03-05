'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Divorcing Bobby Boyd: 'Not a Lack of Love'

Getty Images

Josh Flagg of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" posted a surprise announcement on Instagram Friday, revealing that he and husband Bobby Boyd are calling it quits.

"Bobby and I are divorcing - This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion," he told his followers.

Going on, he wrote, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

He ended by thanking everyone for the "unwavering support."

The same statement went out on his Instagram Stories, including images from Brando Resort on the private island Tetiaroa.

Following the surprising post, Boyd took to Instagram with a statement of his own, writing, "The last 6 years of my life I wouldn't change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship."

"As the news has come out," he continued, "it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work."

"Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn't enough."

He wrapped things up with kind words for Josh, including noting, "Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness."