Watch Amy Poehler’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Podcaster Sammy Jaye

Gen Z podcaster Sammy Jaye got her first assignment for “Extra,” interviewing Amy Poehler about her “Lucy and Desi” documentary.

Jaye is no stranger to conversing with celebrities, since she does exactly that on her podcast “Let's Be Real with Sammy Jaye.”

Along with being the youngest to person to host her own podcast on iHeartRadio, she recently made it on PopSugar's 20 Under 20 list.

“Lucy and Desi,” directed by Poehler, pulls back the veil of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s private life together. It features secret audio tapes and rare home videos.

It was only fitting to have Jaye hop on a Zoom with Poehler, since Jaye is a self-described major fan of “I Love Lucy.”

Once they were on the Zoom, Sammy told Amy, “I’m so excited to talk to you today. I’ve looked up to you for a long time.”

“I grew up watching ‘I Love Lucy’,” Sammy added, “so this interview is very special.”

Poehler’s reaction was literally jaw-dropping!

When Sammy asked what was the “most surprising thing” that she learned from directing the documentary, Amy answered, “I didn’t know… Fr example, that they had been married for as long as they had before they started working together.”

“Lucy had to fight to make sure that Desi played her husband,” Poehler continued. “Desi worked hard to keep the character of Ricky a respectful portrayal of a proud Latino man who was not humiliated or made fun of because of his accent.”

Amy turned the tables on Sammy, even playing the interviewer for a second since she was curious about how a 19 year old knows about “I Love Lucy.” Sammy credited “streaming services” as her way of watching the ‘50s show.

Amy then offered Sammy with some episodes that aren’t available on Hulu!

Poehler was also fascinated by Jaye’s love of iconic shows like “The Brady Brunch,” which she felt was like a “warm bath.”