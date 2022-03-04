Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Donating $3 Million to Help Ukraine

Getty Images

As the war in Ukraine expands on a daily basis, many celebrities are using their platforms to speak out against Russian aggression and on behalf of Ukraine. Now, Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are joining the relief effort.

Kunis, a Ukrainian who immigrated to the United States as a child, appeared alongside her husband on his Instagram page Thursday to address the war and what they are doing to help those trying to flee to safety.

Mila starts the video by saying that while she considers herself a proud American, she has “never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Kutcher then chimes in, “And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

The actress stresses, “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

In the Instagram post’s caption, the couple further explained the actions they are taking to help support refugees, writing “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety."

They have announced how they will try to ease that burden through a GoFundMe fundraiser, which “will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most. Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians.”

Mila says, “Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million.”

And it seems their efforts are paying off! As of Thursday afternoon, the couple’s fundraiser has raised over $2.6 million.

On their GoFundMe campaign page, Kunis wrote, “Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also pitching in to help Ukraine.

As part of their initiative, the couple is matching up to $1 million toward Ukraine relief. Join them in donating to the UN here: UNRefugees.org.

Earlier this week, Ryan told “Extra” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario at the premiere of “The Adam’s Project” in New York City, “We are lucky enough and fortunate enough that we can do it, and also, I cannot imagine what it is like to have to leave your home and I can’t imagine what it is like to leave your home in an hour’s notice.”

He said, “We felt like it was the right thing to do and help bring others into that conversation... It’s been incredible.”

Hundreds of people have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. According to the United Nations, millions have also fled Europe’s first major land conflict in decades in what has been called the fastest exodus, globally, in a century.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the attacks, argues that Ukraine has ties to Russia and he is just acting in his country’s best interest. However, countries around the world have strongely condemned his actions, and have increased severe economic sanctions against Russia. Many countries have also pledged military support as well as aid.