‘Love Is Blind’ Star Deepti Reacts to Shake’s Behavior After Their Wedding

Netflix

"Love Is Blind" favorite Deepti Vempati didn’t find love with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee like she had hoped!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Deepti, who reacted to Shake’s behavior after she said no at the wedding.

Vempati said they “had an idea” that she was going to say no. She added, “We wanted to celebrate with our family and friends, but the way he does things is just not the right way.”

Deepti admitted it was “tough” to watch the aftermath, but that she was “happy” with her decision. She explained, “I was not heartbroken during those moments… I was so happy because I chose myself.”

Vempati knew Chatterjee wasn’t the one by just “living with him” and “going through the motions” as a couple.

She stressed, “I started to realize, you know, towards our last couple of dates that… there's so many qualities that I'm looking for in a husband that he doesn't have, one of them being self-awareness.”

Deepti discussed “getting signs” that the relationship wasn’t going to work, saying, “Someone should make me feel differently. They should make me feel loved, and I wasn't getting that from him. It was very, you know, surface-level.”

Vempati said she is now “single” and “talking” to possible suitors. Of the future, she said, “We'll see where life takes us.”