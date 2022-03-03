Normani on Struggles, ‘Fair,’ and Debut Album

Getty Images for Billboard

Wednesday night, Normani kept it flashy at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Normani, who dished on her upcoming single “Fair,” as well as getting candid about her struggles.

When asked how she felt being able to attend the star-studded affair, Normani said, “I’m so, so proud to just be among so many amazing talented, powerful, beautiful, resilient women.”

Opening up about her journey in life, she said, “lt has not been an easy one so I know, you know, not only being a woman, but a Black woman, for me, the trials and tribulations are a little different. So I’m just, like, really, really, really, really, honored.”

Normani even fangirled over Christina Aguilera, who was only a few feet away on the red carpet.

As for her new single “Fair,” Normani described it as her “most personal record.” She teased, “It’s so different. It’s another layer of who Normani is and it’s me getting a little bit uncomfortable with being vulnerable.”

She emphasized, “I’ve always had to pull up and be resilient. It’s almost like a defense mechanism, feeling like I’m protecting myself,” Normani elaborated. “This is the first time that I feel like, ‘Okay, this is raw,’ and I’m going to have my fans meet me where I was heartbroken.”