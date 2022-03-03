Kanye West Depicts Burying Pete Davidson Alive in Disturbing New Video

Getty Images

Kanye West continues to attack Pete Davidson, this time in a new music video for his song “Eazy.”

In the disturbing video, Kanye is seen kidnapping, tying up, and burying alive a Claymation version of Davidson.

Kanye is then seen growing roses on Davidson’s head, cutting them off, and putting them on a truck. It appears to be a nod to Kanye’s Valentine’s Day gesture to Kim Kardashian, when he sent a truck filled with roses to her house.

At the end of the video, text appears on the screen: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE.”

Taking a page from his idol Donald Trump’s book, West has referenced Davidson with the derogatory nickname Skete several times, hoping to make it stick.

Many did not approve of Kanye’s latest video. One Twitter user wrote, “that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order.”

A Kanye fan tweeted, “i love kanye but this petty s--- is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f--- about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f---ed cause he's leaving all the evidence online".

The video was released just hours after Kim was declared legally single by a judge.

That same day, Pete reactivated his Instagram briefly, but has since deleted it again. Could Kanye’s video be the reason why?

West has slammed Davidson on more than one occasion on social media. During a recent rapid-fire Instagram session, West called Davidson a “di--head” and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight a la Avengers: Civil War; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appeared to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire to not come between West and his children; and even offered an image of himself assuring that his account was not hacked.

He later apologized, writing, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Last month, Kanye dissed Kim and Pete in his song “City of Gods,” a collab with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti. In his verse, Kanye raps, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to ‘SNL’ (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?) / It’s like a cycle.”

Before her request to drop West from her last name was granted, Kim told the judge last week that Kanye’s social media posts were causing “emotional distress.”

The docs claim, "Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over. Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."