‘The Batman’ Star Paul Dano Would Love to Meet Fellow Riddler Jim Carrey

Paul Dano had some big shoes to fill as the Riddler in the new superhero movie “The Batman.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman caught up with Dano at the NYC premiere, where he said he would love to meet Jim Carrey, who famously played the character opposite Val Kilmer in the 1995 film “Batman Forever.”

Paul told Adam, “I would love to meet Jim Carrey… I mean, when I was in late elementary school… he’s one of my favorite actors and actually Jim Carrey and Jack Nicholson [who famously played the Joker in another Batman movie] were probably my first two favorite actors when I was a kid… So nice to be a part of the Batman lore.”

As far as making the Riddler his own, Dano shared, “I tried to do everything I possibly could to make the best Riddler I could,” adding that he loved Matt Reeves’ script. “I love this world, I love Batman, I love Gotham. I've become a super fan myself.”

Glassman asked Paul who is favorite Batman is, with the exception of his co-star Robert Pattinson, who plays the Caped Crusader in the new film.

Paul insisted, “If you’ve seen the new film, you will know that Rob is my Batman. I mean, he is my Batman in a profound way, but I grew up here in New York, the Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, that first Batman film when I was a kid… I loved that movie.”

John Turturro plays another of Batman's enemies… Carmine Falcone. Glassman caught up with the actor, who described his character as "the man behind the curtain, the guy who sort of controls things," adding, "He is one of those dangerous predator types." Glassman asked about rumors Falcone has a daughter. Turturro coyly answered, "I can't answer that on grounds it would incriminate me."

Another Batman favorite is Alfred Pennyworth aka Bruce Wayne’s loyal Butler. Andy Serkis steps into that character, and he told Adam that Alfred and Bruce’s relationship is strained.

“Alfred's feeling him pull away, and he's not in tune with Alfred in the beginning of this story. [Wayne is] off on his own journey and Alfred can only watch and see him sort of self-destruct and he's powerless to do anything about it so there's… tension between them.”

