Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Michael Sheen, 53, and Anna Lundberg, 27, have another baby on the way!

Michael announced the news on Twitter with a cute pic of her baby bump. In the snap, it appears her hand is cradling her belly along with Sheen’s and their 2-year-old daughter Lyra’s.

Michael, who also shares Lily, 23, with ex Kate Beckinsale wrote in the caption, “It appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

Anna confirmed the news, too, writing, "At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share👼 #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist"

Michael and Anna were first linked in 2019, and announced they were expecting Lyra soon after.

The couple spent the 2020 lockdown starring in the BBC show “Staged” with David Tennant and his wife Georgia.

Lundberg opened up to The Guardian about the experience, saying, “Scenes with all four of us were normally filmed in the evening, because that’s when we could be child-free. Usually there was alcohol involved, which is a lot more fun.”