Kim Kardashian Is Now Legally Single

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is getting her wish… she’s now officially single!

On Wednesday, a judge granted Kim’s request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West.

While Kim was virtually present for the court hearing, Kanye was absent, TMZ reports.

The judge signed off on her status two months after Kim filed papers to drop West from her name.

Last week, Kim told the judge that Kanye’s social media posts were causing “emotional distress.”

In the docs, obtained by “Extra,” she stressed, "I very much desire to be divorced,” adding that she wanted the split to remain private, but Kanye “has not done so.”

The docs claim, "Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over. Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

The reality star stated in the papers, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

Kardashian felt that being single will mean she “can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

In February, Kanye opposed Kim’s divorce demands, asking that a “right of reimbursement” be established so either party would be reimbursed for money owed in case one of them dies. His request was granted by the judge on Wednesday.

However, two of his other requests were rejected. The first was Kanye wanting no assets to be transferred out of the trusts they made. The second was Kanye’s demand that Kim waive her “marital privilege.” The privilege protects private conversations made during a marriage.

While Kanye has been open about wanting to reconcile with Kim, a source told TMZ that Kanye now wants the divorce to be granted, too. He has been linked to Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim.

Kim has been dating Pete Davidson since October.

West has slammed Davidson on more than one occasion on social media. During a recent rapid-fire Instagram session, West called Davidson a “di--head” and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight a la Avengers: Civil War; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appeared to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire to not come between West and his children; and even offered an image of himself assuring that his account was not hacked.

He later apologized, writing, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”