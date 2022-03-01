Queen Elizabeth II Spotted for the First Time Since COVID Diagnosis

Getty Images

It looks like Queen Elizabeth II is feeling better after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The British monarch met up with her grandson Prince William, his wife Duchess Kate, and their three kids on Sunday, February 27. It seems they all decided to enjoy the nice weather at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, according to The Daily Mail.

Her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, was also in attendance along with 5-month-old daughter Sienna.

The Queen is not only feeling well enough to spend time with her family, but also to resume some of her duties. On Tuesday, she attended two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors from her Windsor Castle home. During her meetings, she met with His Excellency Mr. Carles Jordana Madero and His Excellency Mr. Kedella Younous Hamidi. The 95-year-old monarch wore a bright green dress and her signature pearls.

These were her first public appearances since contracting the virus. Elizabeth had previously decided to cancel all her scheduled commitments in order to focus on recovering.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 22, “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided to not undertake her planned virtual engagements today but will continue with light duties.”

Us Weekly had previously confirmed two weeks prior to the Queen falling ill that both Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had tested positive for the coronavirus. While the Queen initially showed no symptoms, the palace later announced that she had tested positive and would follow all recommended guidelines.

After her diagnosis, Her Majesty wished to recover quickly and as quietly as possible. A source shared with Us Weekly last month that the Queen “has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none.” The source also added that “Her Majesty has been handling this without any fuss or need to involve too many others in her recovery.”

The source continued, saying that the Queen appreciated all the support she had been receiving from her inner circle. The royal had previously shared during a virtual meeting with U.K. health officials in February 2021 that she had been vaccinated.

At the time, she commented, “Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important. I think the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine, but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves. I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already.”

It is certainly a relief to see that her health has improved, as due to the quiet nature of her recovery, some were incorrectly guessing that the Queen had secretly passed away.

Thankfully, her return to virtual meetings is proof that she is alive and well.