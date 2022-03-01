Television March 01, 2022
‘Kung Fu’ Exclusive Clip: A Home Intruder Puts Nicky’s Skills to the Test
“Kung Fu” is back on The CW March 9, and “Extra” has a sneak peek at what’s in store.
We know that going into Season 2, Nicky Shen, a martial arts expert and vigilante, is set up for a major showdown with her cousin Mia.
Now, “Extra” has an exclusive clip of Nicky (Olivia Liang) battling with a home intruder that very well could be Mia. Watch the action-packed clip below!
For more on what’s in store this season on “Kung Fu,” watch the trailer!