Ryan Reynolds Feels ‘Lucky’ to Donate to Ukraine Aid

Getty Images

“Extra’s” special correspondent Tommy DiDario spoke with Ryan Reynolds at the NY premiere of “The Adam Project" on Monday, where he discussed how he’s aiding Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

As part of his initiative with wife Blake Lively, they are matching up to 1 million dollars toward the fight for Ukraine. Join them in donating to the UN here: UNRefugees.org.

Ryan stressed, “We are lucky enough and fortunate enough that we can do it and also I cannot imagine what it is like to have to leave your home and I can’t imagine what it is like to leave your home in an hours’ notice.”

He noted, “We felt like it was the right thing to do and help bring others into that conversation they're matching our donations, it’s been incredible.”

In his new film "The Adam Project," Reynolds plays a fighter pilot from the future who meets his 12-year-old self. Ryan is producing the movie as well.

As for why he wanted to do the film, Ryan said, “I wanted tell this type of story, I was on the One Yard Line with Shawn Levy ironically on another film and it just never quite got there and then I was pitched this story that had every element I could have ever dreamed of, it was wrapped up in that big spectacle driven wish fulfillment type of movie…There was an emotional core to it you could not deny… It reminded me of all the kind of movies I loved as a kid, 'E.T.,' 'Goonies,' 'Stand By Me,' 'Back to The Future'… They weren’t just for kids, or they weren’t just for adults they were for everyone.”

What can people expect? He answered, “To center on the point of view of a kid and what that’s like for a kid and something spectacular happens.”