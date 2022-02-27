Kevin Costner Reflects on ‘Dysfunctional’ Family in ‘Yellowstone’

Getty Images

Kevin Costner hit the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards with his wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin looked suave in his tuxedo and Christine stunning in a sparkly peach gown as they talked with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Adam Glassman. Breaking down their fashion, Christine revealed she was wearing Tony Ward Couture, while Kevin added, “She picked Baroni for me.”

Jenn asked about the success of “Yellowstone,” and Costner explained, “I knew ‘Yellowstone’ had a chance to be good ‘cause on paper it was good — that’s kind of how I pick all my projects… You can never predict some kind of runaway experience, that kind of seems to just blow up.”

Adam commented that everyone started watching “Yellowstone” during lockdown. Reflecting on why people started watching during the pandemic, Kevin said, “I think the characters are in certain instances, for instance Beth, saying things that a lot of women would like to say to people… If you take what’s going on with that kind of dialogue and you set it against mountains and rivers and valleys and horses running, then I think in a pandemic maybe people thought, ‘I just like breathing in that air.’”

Adam added loyalty is key. Kevin said, “It’s so key in its loyalty… it’s a dysfunctional family.”

Costner went on, “If you boil it down… this way of life, of people getting up before the sun comes up, getting on a horse and raising cattle is still a way of life… That is still going on in America.”



Jenn pointed out that Kevin and Christine have a ranch, “We have a very modest ranch… We have a bunch of people come bring their children and experience what it is like being outside.”