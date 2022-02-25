Travis Barker Checks Out a Jaw-Dropping Custom Rolls-Royce in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ Exclusive Clip

“Million Dollar Wheels” is bringing the world of celebrity car salesman RD Whittington to Discovery+, and the premiere episode features A-list client Travis Barker.

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode, as RD teases that when the Blink-182 drummer “is rolling up to his next music video, he’s gonna be rolling up in style” before joking, “And I will be rolling up in style, too… to the bank.”

Once Travis shows up, Whittington takes him over to reveal a gorgeous white custom Rolls-Royce. First detail to show off: the custom painted Tiffany Blue Spirit of Ecstasy, the signature ornament of the Rolls-Royce brand. Not only that, but the celebrity car dealer also mentions how “we color-matched the entire car Tiffany Blue, Spirit of Ecstasy to match the interior, color match trim, all the way around.” Now that’s stylish!

Whittington then goes on to show Barker a few more features before revealing the interior, to which Barker responds with, “Oh, wow!” The clip definitely shows us why RD has become the go-to guy when it comes to custom rides in the celebrity world.

The new series is produced by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, and while the main focus appears to be on RD, the show will also feature other top luxury and supercar dealers. It will show their personalities, struggles, motivations, and own personal drama that comes with the lifestyle they’re selling. They are all going after the same celebrity clients, and the trailer includes Foxx himself, Kim Kardashian, and “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.