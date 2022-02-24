Usher Says 50 Cent’s Song ‘In Da Club’ Was Playing During Son’s Birth

Getty

Usher is opening up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about his return to Las Vegas and the arrival of his baby boy Sire.

The Grammy-winning singer recently made headlines when he revealed on Instagram that he and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed Sire as 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” was playing.

Usher told Terri, “It was befitting of the moment… I felt like I wanted to have a little humor and also energy in the moment. There were many songs played throughout the entire process and I was really, really, really, calculated on how I curated that list ‘cause I did terrible the first time.”

Instagram

When the couple’s daughter Sovereign Bo was born, Usher said, “The problem was I didn’t have Wi-Fi.” Usher said with Sire’s birth, “I came with a MoFi, I had a speaker, I came with a playlist… nothing was stopping me.”

Speaking of 50 Cent, Usher loved the rapper’s surprise Super Bowl performance of “In Da Club,” which had him hanging upside down. “For people who have never seen the video, they didn’t get it.” Usher continued, “The effort was to be creative, and if it wasn’t enough to get attention, then people wouldn’t be talking about it. But I know it felt like it was really dope to go back right to an incredible moment, the moment we all met him… I thought it was one of the highlights of the show.”

He added, “For 50, I thought it was great, for Kendrick, I thought it was great for Eminem, for everybody that shared that stage that night. It was great for hip-hop, but great for them all individually.”

Now Usher is back at the Dolby Live At Park MGM with an immersive experience for his fans. “It’s different… If your expectations were to experience the hit records that you heard, you will get that. If your expectation is to be immersed in an incredible night of a journey through music, you’re going to get that. If you want to participate and play and get out of the comfort of just being from the audience to the stage looking at it being that you want to be involved, there’s a way to do it.”

Terri asked, “How do you make your song choice and whittle it down?” The singer explained, “It’s based off the night that I’m curating based off the story I want to tell… Taking you from theatrical moment to song moment playing a hit record and talking about something that’s relevant and then having a surprise person come out… and then you look up in the sky and there is someone up there on a pole, and then all of a sudden we turn this entire club into a strip club… I’m trying to create a theatrical moment, weaving all of my music both past and present into it.”

How about surprise guests? “The surprise is that you should come and be surprised… Be prepared to have fun.”

Smiling, he said, “I’m going to give you a show that you’ll definitely remember!... You been couped up with your kids, you want to get away from your husband and have a girls’ weekend, do it… a guys’ weekend out, come do it.”