‘Jeopardy’ Champion Amy Schneider Engaged to Genevieve Davis

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is on cloud nine!

On Thursday, Schneider announced her engagement to girlfriend Genevieve Davis. Along with a photo of their sparkling engagement rings, she tweeted, “I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰.”

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022 @Jeopardamy

The news comes a month after Schneider’s run on “Jeopardy!” ended after 40 games.

In January, Amy opened up to “Extra’s’ Billy Bush about life after banking nearly $1.4 million.

When asked how it felt to be the show’s second-biggest winner of all time, behind only Ken Jennings, Schneider said, “It feels great… It wasn’t anything that I expected. Thought I would do okay and win three or four games, but this never was my plan.

“I’ve loved the show my whole life,” Amy added, later saying, “I’ve always retained information well.”

Schneider also opened up on what she plans to do with all the money she has won, saying, “Definitely do some traveling. We’re gonna go to Ireland and go on a little bit of a shopping spree, get some designer clothes, and things like that.”

Amy also has her mind on a house, saying, “For the most part, we’re holding out for it to become a mortgage.”

Aside from planning her future with Genevieve, Amy is making major changes to her life, quitting her day job as a software engineer!

Earlier this month, she tweeted, “Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday! It’s a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess?”

She continued, “But regardless of the outcome I’m so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!"

Along with fielding endorsement offers that have come her way since her “Jeopardy!” run, Amy is also “trying to write a book.” In a recent Instagram Live, she said, “My agent — which still feels like such a weird thing to say — really wants to get moving on that real quick while the publicity is out there. That’s what I know for sure.”

She pointed out, “I can’t be on another game show for six months with the exclusivity of ‘Jeopardy!’ but I would certainly be interested in that. I’m sort of seeing what else is out there... For a while, [I’ve] kind of had an interest in voice acting.”