Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Cause of Death Revealed

Facebook

Two months after Alicia Witt’s parents Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, were found dead in their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, new details have been released.

According to their death certificates, obtained by The Telegram & Gazette, their cause of death was listed as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to extreme cold weather conditions.

It had been reported that the Witts had a malfunctioning furnace in their home and were using a space heater to keep warm amid the freezing temperatures.

Last month, Alicia broke her silence on their passing. She wrote on Facebook, “It still doesn’t feel real. It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on.”

Witt recalled “waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently” for a call from her parents, but instead she “heard the detective’s voice on the other line” notifying her that they were “gone.”

Witt’s parents were laid to rest in January. She revealed, “I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. i will forever be indebted to Mercadante Funeral Home for going to great lengths to make this possible.”

Witt expressed wanting to discuss their death in a “very delicate” way to “honor their privacy.”

Alicia noted that her parents were “fiercely stubborn” with home repairs. She admitted, “I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”

“i had no idea that their heat had gone out. i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this,” Alicia shared. “My heart is broken.”

Following their deaths, the local fire department checked the air quality, but was unable to find any noxious gas. Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche revealed, “There were no signs of carbon monoxide.”

There were also no signs of foul play.