New Details Surrounding Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Death

LindseyPearlman.com

New information has come to light in the wake of actress Lindsey Pearlman’s tragic death.

Pearlman, known for her performances on such series as “Empire,” "General Hospital," and "Chicago Justice,” was found dead in her car on Friday.

Now, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the 43-year-old left two suicide notes before she died.

The insiders explained that Lindsey called her husband Vance Smith and told him she was suicidal. He then called the police and desperately tried to find her.

During that time, she apparently drove to the base of the popular Runyon Canyon hiking trail in Hollywood and parked her car. It was there that she reportedly took enough pills to overdose. A hiker found her body on Friday and called authorities.

TMZ says Lindsey left a suicide note at home and one in the car. The second asked whoever found her to call 911.

Sources say she suffered from depression over the years.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, but Pearlman’s official cause of death has not been released.

After her body was found, the LAPD released a statement, saying, "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

Authorities and friends had been searching for Pearlman, last seen February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A., and had invited the public to volunteer information on her whereabouts. A spokesperson for the LAPD later confirmed her body had been found almost four miles from her last sighting.

Her husband Vance shared the news of her passing on Instagram, writing, "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I am broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Pearlman's cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

An accomplished commercial actor, Pearlman had graduated from the Second City Conservatory. Along with playing Joy Fletcher on "Chicago Justice" (2017) and Maggie McMorris on "General Hospital" (2020), she appeared on "Empire" (2015), "American Housewife" (2019), and "Selena: The Series" (2021).

She was a regular on "The Ms. Pat Show" and "Vicious" (both 2021).