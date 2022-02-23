‘Miracle Mile’ Co-Stars Anthony Edwards & Mare Winningham Secretly Married

Getty Images

“Inventing Anna” actor Anthony Edwards, 59, and Mare Winningham, 62, have a big secret to share!

In a new interview with Esquire, Edwards revealed that they privately eloped last year.

Their special day was “just the two of them and an old friend to officiate.”

Anthony explained, “We’re too old to throw weddings.”

Of his now-wife Mare, Anthony gushed, “She’s just spectacular. She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”

The pair were co-stars in the 1988 film “Miracle Mile,” in which they played love interests! Ten years later, they worked together again on the fifth season of beloved show “E.R.”

They went on to date other people but remained friends throughout the years. After their respective marriages fell apart, things got romantic in 2019 when they were both residing in New York City at the same time.

They attended several public events together before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

As for their life together during lockdown, Edwards told Fox News, “We’ve been having incredible walks. We have a family staying with us with a young child, our godson, who’s only 19 months old, so we’ve formed this group for the last five weeks.”

He elaborated, “It’s been really nice to get into some different rhythms and also use technology as we’re using today to connect with people. We’re trying to prioritize what is important to this life when we’re realizing how fragile it is when a pandemic can come in and take so many of us so quickly.”

Edwards was previously married to Jeanine Lobelle, but they called it quits in 2015 after over 20 years of marriage.