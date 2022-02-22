The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra!

Getty Images

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra could be the hot new couple after they were spotted kissing in Las Vegas!

The singer and DJ looked smitten at The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday party at Delilah on Saturday night, and TMZ has the footage to prove it. Watch!

TMZ says the club was all about The Weeknd, pumping his tunes and serving up signature drinks created in his honor. Drake was also there, and gave a speech honoring the birthday boy, real name Abel Tesfaye.

Drake toasted his friend, saying, "We’re celebrating one of the greatest artists of all f--king time. My brother from day one, and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world. Straight, big six Toronto. At the end of the day we are here for one man and I want everyone to enjoy their life on behalf of my brother Abel,"

Swedish House Mafia and Kaytranada, were also there and stopped by the DJ booth, while Roots sponsored the event and even gifted The Weeknd with a one-of-a-kind Roots varsity jacket.

As for the singer's new love interest, Simi Khadra is one half of the twin duo Simi Haze. Forbes describes the twosome as “world-renowned DJs” and “beauty icons” after they launched their own line SIMIHAZE BEAUTY last year. The sisters were also reportedly friends with The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid in the past.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before Simi, The Weeknd was linked to Angelina Jolie after they were spotted leaving L.A. hot spot Giorgio Baldi minutes apart.

They made headlines again last month when he dropped his new album “Dawn FM” and fans thought his song “Here We Go… Again” might be about Jolie.

On the song, he sings, “And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

While Jolie is never mentioned by name, she is a mega movie star!

In 2016, The Weeknd did give a shout-out to Angelina on his song “Party Monster,” singing, “Angelina, lips like Angelina."