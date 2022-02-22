Miss Alabama for America Strong Zoe Bethel, 27, Dies After Traumatic Brain Injury

Instagram

UPDATE: Police tell DailyMail.com that Bethel fell from a seven-story condo building in Miami and that her death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Zoe Bethel, who was the reigning Miss Alabama 2021 for America Strong, died on Friday following an accident. She was 27.

Her family shared the news on Instagram, writing, “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”



The message continued, “Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.”



Her loved ones asked for prayers, adding, “family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe.”

Just a few days ago, her family revealed on her Instagram page, “Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma.”

The message continued, “Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left. We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.”

The family shared, “This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time. Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!”

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help with medical bills and funeral expenses.