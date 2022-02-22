Kylie Jenner’s Son Wolf’s Middle Name Revealed on Birth Certificate

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy named Wolf Webster this month, and now we know his full name!

“Extra” has obtained his birth certificate, which reveals the baby’s middle name is Jacques.

It’s a special tribute to Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster. When the couple’s daughter Stormi was born in 2018, there was no middle name listed on her birth certificate.

Wolf’s birth certificate further states he was born on February 2, 2022, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles… one day after Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Kylie announced Wolf’s arrival on February 6, with a black-and-white photo of her holding his hand. She followed up by announcing his name on Instagram Stories on February 11.

After Wolf was born, a source told E! News, "Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy. He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now."

The insider continued, "Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here."

As for Stormi, the source said, "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could."

The family is, however, adjusting to life with a newborn. "Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule," the source said. "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."

Right now, they are at Jenner’s house but "Travis has been helping Kylie a lot," and "very involved and present through it all."

Wolf has already met his famous relatives too! The insider revealed, "Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him, but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family."

Grandmother Kris Jenner recently revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Wolf takes after his big sister Stormi, saying "When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again!'"

Kylie announced her pregnancy back in September with a video documenting her parenting journey with Scott.

At the beginning of the video, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test.

In one part, Kris opened up an envelope full of sonograms. She responds to the pregnancy, saying, “It’s one of the happiest days of my life.”